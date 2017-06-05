Malaysia offers $1,000 for best ‘gay prevention’ video

The Malaysian government is offering cash prizes of up to $1,000 for the best videos explaining how to "prevent" homosexuality, to a competition launched on the Health Ministry's website states.



Homosexuality is forbidden in Malaysia, where laws criminalizing sodomy can result in imprisonment, corporal punishment and fines.



Nisha Ayub, Malaysia's most prominent LGBT activist, condemned the contest and said health authorities were initiating hatred and discrimination against the community in Malaysia.



Malaysia hit the headlines in March over its attitudes to homosexuality, when the country's film censorship board demanded cuts to Disney's hit movie "Beauty and the Beast" because of a "gay moment".

...