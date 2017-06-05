Philippines casino attacker was indebted gambler: police

The lone suspect behind a deadly arson attack on a casino and shopping complex in Manila was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict, police said Sunday, bolstering their claim that the assault was not terrorism-related.



The man's immediate family confirmed his identity as Jessie Carlos – a married father of three and former Finance Department employee who owed more than $80,000 .



Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on Resorts World Manila, where 37 patrons and employees died, mostly from smoke inhalation as they tried to hide in one of the casino's VIP rooms on the second floor.



Albayalde said that Carlos had sold off property, including a vehicle, to support his gambling habit of at least several years.

