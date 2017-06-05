Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of attack

U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday urged the world to stop being "politically correct" in order to ensure security, after three attackers drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed revelers in London, killing at least seven.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan – elected last year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital – had earlier said in an interview with BBC that Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.



It was not the first time Trump has been accused of using a terror attack to make a political point, and with Londoners still in shock Sunday, his tweets drew angry responses on both sides of the Atlantic.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity with the people of London, saying Sunday that she learned with "sadness and dismay" of the attack.

...