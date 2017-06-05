British election pauses for second time

For the second time in two weeks, Britain's election campaign paused Sunday for grief and reflection in the aftermath of a deadly attack – and the issue of security vaulted back to the top of the political agenda.



The main political parties suspended national campaigning after the vehicle and knife attack Saturday night in the bustling London Bridge area. The election campaign was earlier halted for three days in the wake of the May 22 concert bombing in Manchester, which killed 22 people.



The election is just four days away, and many people have already voted by postal ballot.

...