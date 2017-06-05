Britsh PM: Enough is enough

British Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for a stronger response to Islamist extremism after three attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48 .



The attack occurred five days before a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months. May said Thursday's vote would go ahead.



London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said.



In March, in an attack similar to Saturday's, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.



After the Manchester attack, Britain raised its threat level to "critical" – meaning an attack is expected imminently – but downgraded it back to "severe," which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27 .

...