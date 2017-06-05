Philippines' Duterte faces martial law legal challenge

Philippine opposition lawmakers Monday asked the Supreme Court to reject President Rodrigo Duterte's imposition of martial law in the south of the country, branding it unconstitutional.



Duterte declared military rule across the region of Mindanao, home to about 20 million people, on May 23 to quell what he said was a fast-growing threat from ISIS there.



Shortly after Duterte declared martial law, he praised Marcos's version and vowed his own would be "harsh".



However Duterte vowed five days after declaring martial law he would ignore the Supreme Court on the issue, and only listen to the police and military.



The Supreme Court has 30 days to rule on the petition.

