US, Australian officials warn of returning foreign fighters

Top U.S. and Australian officials Monday warned battle-hardened and angry foreign fighters may return to Southeast Asia from the Middle East and take up arms in their own countries.



"The global terrorist threat is ever evolving, we've seen brutal attacks in a number of European cities, we've thwarted attacks here in Australia, and so we want to discuss with you the links back into the Middle East," she said.



Australian officials say they have prevented 12 terror attacks on home soil since 2014 with more than 60 people charged.



The U.S. and Australian officials were scheduled to hold a press conference later Monday.

