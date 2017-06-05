Indian troops in Kashmir kill four 'suicide' attackers



Indian paramilitary forces killed four suspected suicide attackers who tried to storm their camp in the disputed Kashmir region early Monday.



The gunmen lobbed grenades and fired automatic weapons outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Indian-administered Kashmir before dawn, a spokesman said.



The foiled attack in the northern Sumbal area came amid renewed tension in Kashmir following the killing last month of a top rebel leader, which sparked fresh protests against Indian rule.

...