Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 13 years ago, with the megastar turned pariah facing prison if convicted.



In the imposing court in Norristown, just outside Philadelphia, a 12-person jury, two of whom are African Americans, will determine Cosby's guilt or innocence in a trial expected to last two weeks.



Several of Cosby's co-stars from 1984-1992 sitcom "The Cosby Show" are reported to attend.



The actor was arraigned in December 2015 and released on a $1 million bail.



The prosecution asked for 13 other Cosby accusers to testify, but Judge Steven O'Neill has permitted only one in addition to Constand.



They will likely introduce a 2005 court deposition, in which Cosby admitted obtaining sedatives with a view to having sex.



While Cosby has said he does not expect to testify, his lawyers have not ruled out the possibility entirely.

