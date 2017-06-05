In shadow of deadly attacks, British election campaign resumes

After a deadly militant attack on London Bridge, British Prime Minister Theresa May resumes campaigning Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.



May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after three knife-wielding assailants rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48 .



After the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday's election would go ahead but said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism.



Police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London following the attack, though one was later released.



Before the London Bridge attack, May's gamble on a June 8 snap election had been thrust into doubt after polls showed her Conservative Party's lead had collapsed in recent weeks.

