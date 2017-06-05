Mexico's ruling party narrowly fends off leftist in major state election

Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) limped to victory in a key state election Sunday, according to an official preliminary projection of results that was quickly challenged by the leftist party seen beaten into second place.



The putative win was a close call for President Enrique Pena Nieto's PRI, which has governed the electoral region -- the State of Mexico -- for nearly nine decades.



With 70 percent of returns in from polling booths, PRI candidate Alfredo del Mazo had 32.4 percent of the vote compared to 31.6 percent for Delifna Gomez, the candidate of Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).



However, del Mazo is projected to have won with barely half the share of votes that the current governor won six years ago with the backing of Pena Nieto, himself a former governor of the state whose own popularity has since plunged.



Mexico's attorney general's office said Sunday a former state governor for the PRI had been arrested at Mexico's request in Panama on corruption charges.

...