Tillerson tells China to 'step up' on North Korea

China and other nations must strengthen efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear weapons program, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday, while also calling out Beijing over its South China Sea activities.



President Donald Trump -- who frequently denounced China on the campaign trail -- has turned to Beijing to help rein in ally North Korea's weapons program, prompting concern among Asian allies that America might go easy on the South China Sea territorial dispute.



Reporters asked Tillerson if America was applying a double standard in telling countries to adhere to the international order while simultaneously pulling out of a trans-Pacific trade deal and the Paris climate accords -- moves that prompted even longstanding allies to question whether America was retreating into isolationism.



Addressing the situation in the Gulf, Tillerson called on countries there to stay united and work out their differences.

