Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin says claims about Russian involvement in U.S. elections are untrue, and says the United States actively interferes with elections in other countries.



U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton.



Putin again denied any Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election and any knowledge of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.



In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner's attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russia.



Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the U.S., could shift the blame for hacking onto Russia.



On Sunday, lawmakers from both parties urged Trump not to stand in the way of Comey's testimony.



The Senate intelligence committee also has invited the top spy of the U.S. and law enforcement officials to testify Wednesday at a hearing about the federal law governing foreign intelligence collection.

