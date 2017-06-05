French candidates aim to ride Macron wave to parliament

The leaflets make no mention of the candidates' party, just a splash of colour and pledges carefully calibrated to fit with those of the new centrist president.



His leaflets says he wants to help form a "presidential majority", meaning that although he is running on the Republicans ticket Bournazel would support many of Macron's reforms in parliament.



His stance -- that of dozens of candidates from the Republicans and rival Socialists -- reflects the tectonic political shift engineered by Macron, which has left the two major post-war political groupings fighting for survival.



The Socialists' presidential candidate, Benoit Hamon, scored a humiliating six percent and the former governing party has every reason to fear another rout in the parliamentary elections.



Another 15 Socialist candidates are also running under the "presidential majority" banner, irking their party which has accused them of "opportunism".



An Ipsos Steria survey of nearly 15,000 voters last week showed Macron's camp taking 31 percent in Sunday's first round of voting for the National Assembly, well ahead of the Republicans on 22 percent.

