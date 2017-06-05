Lynched Pakistani student did not commit blasphemy: police



An outspoken Pakistani student killed by a lynch mob was falsely accused of blasphemy, according to an official report that added his murder was organised by faculty members and rival students.



Last month a 10-year old boy was killed and five others were wounded when a mob attacked a police station in an attempt to lynch a Hindu man charged with blasphemy for allegedly posting an incendiary image on social media.



At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990 .

...