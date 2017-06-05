Australia police shoot hostage taker dead; scour for militant links

Australian police Monday shot dead a gunman in the city of Melbourne who had taken a woman hostage before shooting three officers following a standoff of over an hour, and were checking for links to militant activity.



Victoria state police went to the building and tried to negotiate with a man inside after a woman called emergency services saying she was being held hostage, deputy commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters.



After negotiations failed, the man emerged and began shooting at police, injuring three officers before he was shot dead.

...