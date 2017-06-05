Trump seeks 'much tougher' travel ban, expedited hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump called Monday for a "much tougher version" of his travel ban and an "expedited" hearing for the measure before the Supreme Court.



The court's order came just one day after the Trump administration asked the court to reinstate its temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim majority nations, requesting it stay two nationwide blocks of the measure that had been issued by appellate courts.



Trump issued his initial travel ban by executive order in January, but that measure -- which banned entry to nationals from seven countries for 90 days and suspended the nation's refugee program for 120 days -- was quickly halted by the courts.

...