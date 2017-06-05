Corruption-charged Zagreb mayor re-elected for sixth term

Milan Bandic, the populist mayor of Croatia's capital facing corruption charges, has been re-elected for a sixth term, official results showed Monday.



Bandic has run Zagreb, a city of about 800,000 people, almost continuously since 2000, and is considered one of the most influential politicians in the European Union member-state.



In 2015, Bandic and 15 other people, including his closest aides, were charged with graft and abuse of power that allegedly cost the city and state budgets some three million euros ($3.4 million).



In Sunday's run-off poll Bandic triumphed with 51.79 percent of the votes, results released by the electoral commission showed.

