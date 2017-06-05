Sri Lanka hails record military deployment as toll hits 213

Sri Lanka's military recorded its biggest peacetime deployment for search and rescue operations after monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods that killed 213 people, the government said Monday.



Nearly 10,000 troops and paramilitary forces reinforced tens of thousands of police in the relief effort following the May 26 deluge, Disaster Management minister Anura Yapa said.



Yapa said Japan will station an expert in Sri Lanka to draw up a strategy to deal with natural calamities.



Japan was one of the first countries to rush aid to Sri Lanka along with Australia, China, India and the United States.

