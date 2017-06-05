Cosby arrives for start of Pennsylvania sex assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse on Monday for the start of a sexual assault trial, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his show business career.



Out of dozens of similar allegations by women against Cosby over decades, Constand's accusation is the only one to result in criminal charges. Cosby has denied ever assaulting anyone, saying the encounters with Constand and others were consensual.



It was Constand's own civil lawsuit that eventually led the Montgomery County district attorney's office to prosecute Cosby in 2015 .

...