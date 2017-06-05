Brazilian president lashes out ahead of court verdict

President Michel Temer and Brazil's chief prosecutor were in open warfare Monday on the eve of a court verdict that could lead to the scandal-plagued president's removal from office.



The front pages of major newspapers were dominated by accusations made by Temer's lawyer that Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot is pressuring the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to rule against Temer when it meets to deliver a verdict, starting Tuesday.



When Rousseff was impeached last year, Temer took over.



The TSE had previously been considered unlikely to declare Temer illegitimate.



However, the eruption of the hush money allegations against Temer have led to hopes among his opponents that the TSE will seize the opportunity to bring him down.



Even if he survives the TSE, Temer still faces the intensifying corruption probe being led by Janot.

