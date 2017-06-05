After London attack, May faces election heat over police cuts

Britain's election campaign resumed in earnest on Monday with Prime Minister Theresa May's opinion poll lead narrowing and the focus firmly on her security record after an attack by marauding militants killed seven people in the heart of London.



In Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night before running into the bustling Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people indiscriminately.



A spokesman for Khan had noted in response to an earlier Trump tweet that Khan's comment referred to the increased police presence on London's streets. May said Khan was doing a good job and it was wrong to say anything else.



In March, five people died after a man drove a van into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman.



New security barriers were in place on Monday morning on several bridges in central London, including Westminster Bridge.



A vigil to honour the victims was due to take place at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall, which stands by the River Thames, a short walk from London Bridge.

...