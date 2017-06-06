Macron factor upsets Parliament races

Emmanuel Macron, fresh from becoming the youngest French leader since Napoleon, now looks set to redraw the political map with a party he only formed a year ago. The ballots take place on June 11 and 18 and opinion polls predict Macron's centrist La Republique en Marche (LREM) party will comfortably win the majority that will be crucial to his ability to push through his ambitious reform agenda.



Such an outcome appeared uncertain before Macron's presidential victory a month ago, with many political pundits skeptical about whether the former banker's upstart party could secure over half the 577 seats in the National Assembly with many candidates who are virtually unknown to voters.



These include some Socialist or Les Republicains candidates, and even some who are running against LREM candidates. One Socialist candidate even included a picture of himself shaking Macron's hand on his campaign poster.



The prime minister and two of Macron's ministers, one of whom is running for Parliament under the LREM label, come from its own ranks; some Les Republicains candidates say they would vote a number of Macron's reforms, while others reject any kind of cooperation.

