Britain's election campaign resumed in earnest Monday with Prime Minister Theresa May's opinion poll lead narrowing and the focus firmly on her security record after an attack by marauding extremists killed seven people in the heart of London.



A parliamentary election takes place Thursday and May's spokeswoman said the government was working closely with police on security for the vote.



With the London attack dominating attention, a reduction in the number of police officers in England and Wales by almost 20,000 during May's six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the election agenda.



May did not answer repeated questions from reporters on the cutbacks but said counterterrorism budgets had been protected and police had the powers they needed.



May said Khan was doing a good job and it was wrong to say anything else.

