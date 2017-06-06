London attacker was family man nicknamed ‘Abz’

Neighbors of one of the suspected assailants in the London stabbings remembered him as a friendly family man and gym aficionado nicknamed "Abz" who was seen with the van used in the attack just hours before. Located in the multi-ethnic area of Barking, the flat where British media reported the man lived was raided by police Sunday and an AFP photographer saw women in headscarves being taken out – their faces covered.



Michael Mimbo, 25, who spoke to AFP on his doorstep in a neighboring apartment complex, said the attacker was "an Asian male" – a term used in Britain to refer to people from or with origins in the Indian subcontinent.

...