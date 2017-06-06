Run, hide, tell: The best response to attacks?

College student Vashu Tyagi was leaving his dorm and heading to a nearby bar to celebrate the end of classes Saturday night in London when he saw people running frantically down the street.



As reports of stabbings in a popular London nightspot started flowing in late Saturday, police sent out a tweet warning people in the area to run, hide and then call authorities.



Three men wielding large knives got out of the van and attacked people at bars and restaurants in the popular Borough Market.



The Run, Hide, Tell strategy promoted by the United Kingdom's National Police Chiefs' Council says that in the event of an active attack, people should first run to a place of safety.



Then, when safe to do so, victims are urged to call police.



The goal is to make sure people are vigilant and adopt the right attitude in the event of an attack, said Cedric Michel, president of the Union for Defense of Municipal Police.



Larry Barton, professor of public safety at the University of Central Florida and a threat-assessment instructor for the FBI, said the strategy saves lives, but people need to make decisions quickly.



One survivor of the London attack said he decided to fight before he ran and hid.

...