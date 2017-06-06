Incident brings out the best in London’s Borough neighborhood

When Sue Brinklow dashed into The Lord Clyde pub during Saturday night's attack on London Bridge, she was among hundreds of people who found safety and a place to sleep in the Borough neighborhood known for its 1,000-year-old food market and its role as the backdrop for major movies.



Pubs, restaurants, hotels and private homes across Borough offered shelter in a display of hospitality that many said is typical of the diverse south London neighborhood.



The southern terminus of London Bridge, the medieval capital's only cross-river connection, it was long the haunt of dangerous rogues, bawdy playwrights and disease-ridden prostitutes, many of whom were interred in the Cross Bones burial ground, a couple of blocks from the site of Saturday's attack.



Brinklow said that the attack has not put her off coming back to Borough.

