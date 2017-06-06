Crisis forces Venezuelans to sell sex

It is barely lunchtime on a weekday but in the popular brothels in the Colombian capital's gritty Santa Fe neighborhood, where scores of Venezuelan women sell sex, the lap dances are in full swing and the shots of alcohol are flowing.



As a humanitarian and political crisis in neighboring Venezuela deepens, Maria is one of growing numbers of Venezuelan women working in bars and brothels across Colombia.



There are around 4,500 Venezuelan sex workers in Colombia, some working in the capital, others in Caribbean tourist resorts and even in far-flung Amazon villages near the Brazilian border, according to ASMUBULI, a Colombian sex workers association.



Fidelia Suarez, head of the ASMUBULI sex workers association, says many Venezuelan women are being forced into prostitution in Colombia. She cited the case of 11 Venezuelan women trapped in a dingy bar in Colombia's northern city of Bucaramanga.



At first, the women were allowed to come and go as they pleased, traveling to and fro between Colombia and Venezuela.



So far this year, the ministry has received just one suspected case of a Venezuelan woman trafficked into the sex trade, while last year three cases of forced labor involving Venezuelan men in Colombia were reported.

...