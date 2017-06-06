Montenegro joins NATO, defies Russia

Once the Balkan stronghold of pro-Russian sentiments, tiny Montenegro is silently celebrating its entry into NATO Monday in a historic turn that has made the Kremlin furious.



To get there, Montenegro has stood up against its former ally Russia, which has sought to maintain strong historic, political and cultural influence in the Slavic country it considers a special zone of interest.



Bringing Montenegro into NATO further diminishes Russia's influence in southeast Europe, and blocks it from the so-called warm seas in Europe that could be used as staging grounds for military interventions in the Middle East.



The pro-Russian opposition Democratic Front, whose top two leaders were indicted over allegedly planning the Russia-orchestrated coup, said the day when Montenegro joins NATO is one of the saddest days in its history.

...