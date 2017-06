An armed police officer walks at the scene in the Melbourne bayside suburb of Brighton on June 5, 2017, after a woman was held against her will in an apartment block in an incident authorities had yet to determine whether was terrorism-related. Australian police on June 5 shot dead a man who took the woman hostage in a Melbourne apartment, after the body of another man was found in the building's lobby. The woman escaped safely but three officers were injured as police stormed the building. AFP