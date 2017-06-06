Two London attackers named as pre-election heat rises

British police named two of the three men who left a trail of bloodshed with a van and knife attack in central London and appealed for the public's help Monday to learn more about their movements in the days leading up to the deadly rampage that killed seven people dead and dozens wounded. Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan, who was already known to police and Britain's domestic spy agency MI5, London's police force said.



It is not clear how having more police on the beat would have prevented the attack, since the men were shot dead within eight minutes, but the issue of police cuts has come back to haunt May, who served for six years at home secretary under her predecessor David Cameron.

