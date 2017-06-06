Australian PM says Melbourne siege 'a terrorist attack'

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday police were treating a deadly siege in the southern city of Melbourne as an "act of terrorism" after a claim by ISIS that one of its fighters was the gunman responsible.



"It is a terrorist attack and it underlines the need for us to be constantly vigilant, never to be deterred, always defiant, in the face of Islamist terrorism," he said.



Australian police also said they were investigating the siege as act of terrorism after ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency.



Khayre first came to the attention of Australian counter-terrorism police in 2009, when he was one of five men accused of plotting an attack on Sydney's Holsworthy Army base to kill soldiers.

...