Philippine troops find stash of banknotes as fighters pull back

Philippines troops found bundles of banknotes and cheques worth about $1.6 million abandoned by Islamist militants holed up in Marawi City, a discovery the military said on Tuesday was evidence that the fighters were pulling back.



The military said that over the past 24 hours it had taken several buildings that had been defended by snipers.



The battle for Marawi has raised concerns that the ultra-radical ISIS, on a back foot in Syria and Iraq, is building a regional base on the Philippine island of Mindanao.



A?o said an estimated 100 Maute militants were holding out, and the military was checking on a report that one of its founding leaders, Omar Maute, had been killed in an air strike.



Officials say that 1,469 civilians have been rescued.



The latest numbers for militants killed in the battle is 120, along with 39 security personnel.

