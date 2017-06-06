Anger over known extremist as Britain mourns attack victims

Anger mounted in Britain Tuesday over how one of the London attackers slipped through the surveillance net as Prime Minister Theresa May came under pressure two days before an election.



Flags at half-mast, Britain was to fall silent at 11:00am (1000 GMT) to remember the seven killed and dozens injured on Saturday night, a mourning ritual now grimly familiar after two previous terror attacks in less than three months.



Criticism immediately flared about how Butt was able to carry out the attack, as he had featured in a Channel 4 TV documentary entitled "The Jihadis Next Door" and, according to the British media, numerous people alarmed by his views had gone to the authorities.



The London attack follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi -- killing 22 people including children -- who was also known to British intelligence services.



May had called a snap general election on April 18, little more than two years into a five-year parliament, arguing that a commanding majority would give her a stronger hand in the Brexit negotiations with the European Union (EU).

...