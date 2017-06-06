French Investigators raid company linked to Macron minister inquiry

Investigators have raided the headquarters of a medical insurance group in western France, local media reported, part of a probe into the financial dealings of one of President Emmanuel Macron's closest allies days before a parliamentary election.



The investigation is embarrassing for Macron who has put political probity front and center of his first weeks in power, ahead of legislative elections where Macron hopes his new party will win control of parliament and cement his grip on power.



Hiring family members as parliamentary assistants is not illegal in France but is increasingly scorned upon by the public.

