Kremlin denies accusations that Russia tried to hack US voting equipment

Accusations that Russian intelligence services were seeking to hack U.S. voting equipment as part of a broader effort to interfere in the U.S. presidential election are false and unfounded, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.



The Intercept's reporting revealed new details behind the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian intelligence services were seeking to infiltrate state voter registration systems, discredit Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and help then Republican candidate Donald Trump win the election.

...