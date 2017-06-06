Rocket hits Indian diplomatic compound in Afghan capital, no casualties

A rocket struck an Indian diplomatic compound in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, causing no casualties, police said, as representatives of about two dozen international delegations met a kilometer or so away to discuss efforts to end violence.



Notoriously inaccurate, rockets are an occasion fired into the city, often towards the fortified downtown area that houses not only the Indian embassy, but a number of other foreign delegations, the headquarters of the international military mission and Afghan government ministries.

