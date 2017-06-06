British police make new arrest over London attack

Police officers stand on duty beyond a cordon on Borough High Street, near Borough Market in London on June 5, 2017, as they continue their investigations following the June 3 terror attack. AFP / NIKLAS HALLE'N
Anger over known extremist as Britain mourns attack victims
Police make more arrests over London terror attack
Two London attackers named as pre-election heat rises
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Anger over known extremist as Britain mourns attack victims
Police make more arrests over London terror attack
Two London attackers named as pre-election heat rises
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE