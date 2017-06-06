France's Macron set for biggest majority since De Gaulle - poll

Emmanuel Macron's party is set to win the biggest parliamentary majority for a French president since Charles de Gaulle's 1968 landslide, a survey of voter intentions for the coming legislative elections showed on Tuesday.



Macron's centrist Republic On The Move (LREM) -- which did not exist a year ago and has turned the French political scene upside down -- was seen winning 29.5 percent of the vote in the June 11 first round, the Ipsos Sopra-Steria poll found.



In the second round, the poll projected that The Republicans party would win just 105-125 seats in parliament, the Socialists 25-35 seats, the hard left France Unbowed 12-22 seats and the National Front 5-15 seats.

...