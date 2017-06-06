Court to open case that could unseat Brazil's Temer

Brazil's top electoral court (TSE) will start the trial on Tuesday about illegal campaign funding by the Rousseff-Temer ticket that could annul their 2014 election victory and unseat President Michel Temer.



The center-right leader's opponents see a court ruling as a way out of the political crisis set off by corruption allegations leveled against him, but a decision could take weeks if not months and can be appealed by Temer.



The court's decision is key to deciding the political future of Brazil, where the prospect of having a second president ousted in one year has generated political volatility.



If Temer is found guilty, he is expected to appeal which could delay the process for months.

