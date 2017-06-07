Third U.K. attacker named as anger grows over security flaws

Police Tuesday identified the third attacker in the weekend terror assault in London amid mounting anger, two days before an election, over how the killers had apparently escaped surveillance.



Police identified the third attacker as Youssef Zaghba, 22, an Italian national of Moroccan descent, a day after naming his accomplices as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a Pakistan-born Briton, and Rachid Redouane, 30, a self-described Moroccan-Libyan dual national.



Police also said they had made an overnight raid in east London and arrested a 27-year-old man early Tuesday.



The London attack follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi – killing 22 people, including children – who was also known to British intelligence services.



Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson acknowledged the security services had to provide answers.

...