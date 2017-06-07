Brazil election court judges due to vote on Temer's fate

Judges on Brazil's electoral court were expected to start voting Wednesday in a case that could topple scandal-tainted President Michel Temer.



The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) is examining whether the 2014 reelection of president Dilma Rousseff and her then-vice president Temer should be invalidated because of corrupt campaign funding.



If the court votes to scrap the election result, Temer -- who took over only last year when Rousseff was impeached -- would himself risk losing his office.



The center-right president, who faces a separate, potentially devastating corruption probe, says the election court will absolve him.



If Temer is convicted by the electoral court, he can appeal, but he'd still face the ongoing parallel corruption probe and his grip on power may become untenable.

...