Watergate pales in comparison to Trump scandals: Clapper

Watergate pales in comparison to the scandals engulfing Donald Trump and the Russia connection, former top U.S. intelligence official James Clapper said Wednesday ahead of a key Senate hearing in Washington.



For Trump he is making an exception.



The U.S. administration is at the center of an ever-widening probe into Moscow's meddling in last year's election and possible collusion by the Trump team.



Clapper said he was at a loss to know why Trump's team appeared so keen to court Moscow.



Sacked FBI chief James Comey is set to testify Thursday as the star witness in the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation of alleged interference and whether Trump pressured him to halt a probe into an adviser's links to Russia.

