After attacks, Britain's tumultuous election campaign enters final day

Britain braces for the final day of general election campaigning Wednesday, after a turbulent few weeks which have shifted the political ground and been marred by terror attacks.



With formal Brexit talks due to start on June 19, May is hoping to sweep up supporters from the U.K. Independence Party as well as taking seats from Labour.



The Conservatives have run a presidential-style campaign, promoting May as the "strong and stable" leader to fight Britain's corner in Brussels and warning that Labour's Jeremy Corbyn is not up to the task.



According to a poll published Tuesday by the group Survation, May's one-time 20-point lead over Labour has shriveled to just over a single point -- 41.6 percent to 40.4 percent.



The electorate usually favours the Conservatives on security issues, but May has come under fire for her record during the six years she served as interior minister.

...