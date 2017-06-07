Man arrested at Heathrow airport over Manchester attack

A man has been arrested at Heathrow airport as part of the investigation into last month's deadly suicide bombing in Manchester, British police said Wednesday.



The bombing carried out by Salman Abedi killed 22 people, including children, and wounded more than 100 others.



The Manchester bombing was Britain's deadliest terror attack in more than a decade.



As the probe into the Manchester bombing continued, three men carried out an attack in central London Saturday evening killing seven people.



A total of 48 people were hospitalized following the attack, which ended when police shot dead the assailants who had been wearing fake suicide vests.

