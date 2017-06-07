S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

South Korea will suspend any further deployment of a controversial U.S. missile defense system until an environmental impact assessment ordered by new President Moon Jae-In is finished, his office said Wednesday.



Two missile launchers have been deployed in the southern county of Seongju, where hundreds of residents have staged fierce protests over what they see as potential environmental hazards posed by the batteries used in the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.



Four more launchers arrived recently in the South and are currently being stored at a U.S. army base in the country, which plays host to some 28,500 U.S. troops as a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.



The South's military cited a confidentiality agreement with the U.S. military as a reason to hide the critical information from the South's new commander-in-chief, according to a probe into senior army officials.

...