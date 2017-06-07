Before Comey testifies, US intel chiefs have their say

Top U.S. intelligence officials will be grilled by lawmakers Wednesday about Russia's election interference and possible coordination with Donald Trump's campaign, ahead of a highly-anticipated appearance by sacked FBI director James Comey.



Coats reportedly discussed that March conversation with other officials and decided that interceding with Comey, as Trump had suggested, would be inappropriate.



The interactions between Trump and his now-dismissed FBI chief will likely dominate Comey's Senate appearance Thursday.



Comey is said to have written detailed notes about conversations he had with Trump, which reportedly document the president's efforts to scuttle the FBI's Flynn probe.



A direct request from Trump during a February 14 meeting left Comey so unnerved, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing current and former officials, that on the following day he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he did not want to be left alone again with the president.



Any confirmation that Trump tried to press Comey would open the president to damaging allegations that he attempted to obstruct an ongoing FBI investigation -- which several Democrats have warned would propel the crisis into Watergate-like territory.

...