France creates new counter-terrorism task force after Notre Dame attack

France created a new counter-terrorism task force Wednesday comprised of all intelligence services that will coordinate responses to attacks, a day after a man carrying Algerian papers attacked police officers outside the Notre Dame cathedral.



The performance of France's intelligence services have come under close scrutiny since the November 2015 attacks on Paris, when militant gunmen and suicide bombers struck entertainment venues across the capital, killing 130 people.



In total, more than 230 people have been killed in a wave of attacks in France either claimed by or inspired by ISIS over the past two-and-a-half years.

...