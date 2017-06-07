German cabinet backs troop pullout from Turkey base after row

Germany's cabinet Wednesday backed the withdrawal of troops from the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey, the German defense minister said, following Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers access to its soldiers there.



Turkey has refused to allow German lawmakers to make a routine visit to the base, saying that Berlin needs to improve its attitude towards Turkey first.



Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was in Turkey Monday in a last attempt to convince Ankara to avert a pullout, but said Turkey had once again refused the visits for "domestic political reasons".



Ankara reacted angrily to German concerns over a domestic crackdown after a failed coup attempt last July, and relations were further tested by Turkey's jailing of a German-Turkish journalist.

