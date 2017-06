An Indian army major and five suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in a remote northeastern Indian state close to the border with Myanmar, police said Wednesday.



The United Liberation Front of Western South East Asia is based in Myanmar and its militants are active in most of the seven northeastern states.



It was blamed for the 2015 attack on an army convoy in Manipur state that left 20 soldiers dead, prompting India to carry-out strikes inside Myanmar against the rebels.

